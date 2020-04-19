Some are using the quarantine to do some much needed gardening

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Many of you have found interesting ways to keep busy during this pandemic.

The Stay at Home Order has Kim Hendrix feeling down.

"I am a very social person. I need to be around people so this has been extremely difficult for me," said Hendrix.

She's found a hobby to bring some of that happiness back gardening.

We caught up with her while she was at the Apple House.

She said this is actually very therapeutic for her.

"Mentally it really, really helps to just dig and poke in the ground. The more I can get out and do and make my yard look pretty the better mentally I will be," said Hendrix.

She's not the only one out browsing the plants.

Co-owner of the Apple House Tom Cummins said he's seen how being outside in the dirt is helping people stay optimistic.

"It's been a big thing for people they've been cooped up at home they've been wanting to do something and have people using phrases just like it's a ray of sunshine in my day," said Cummins.

Hendrix said as long as the weather's nice, she'll be just fine.

"It's sunshine, it's warm, how can you not be happy today," said Hendrix.

Cummins said the gardening season usually starts in May.

He doesn't think the pandemic will keep many any away once the weather warms.