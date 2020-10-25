JASONVILLE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some are getting a big scare in a small town.

News 10 checked out Unreal Nightmare Escapes in Jasonville, Indiana.

"I wanted to turn around and walk back out the door," said the victim Tessa Sigourney.

"You go to all these other ones and you see a lot of Michael Myers, Jason, Freddie, in here you'll see things you've never seen before,"

said employees Phoenix Pena and Hayley Alford.

"I don't want to get too much into detail for the people who haven't seen it yet but there are a lot of different elements in this haunted house that you can see, super interactive," said Phoenix. "It's really a family over here. The experience, the excitement you get from scaring people, it's really nice."

"You'll be definitely scared, I am. I'm still sweating," said Tessa.