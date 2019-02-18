Some Vigo County Sheriff's Office vehicles will have a new look

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is getting some new vehicles...and they will have a different look.
The sheriff's office has purchased 21 black Dodge Durangos.
They will replace vehicles with high mileage.
The graphics and light bars will still be familiar.
Sheriff John Plasse said the new model will save money and help keep the deputies safe.
Both the beige and black vehicles will be used until all of them are replaced.
