Some Thanksgiving foods could send your pet to the vet. Here's how to keep them safe

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - Every year, millions of Americans look forward to eating delicious food on Thanksgiving. And every year, even more pets hope to snag some leftovers after the big meal. Before you make a plate for your furry friends, there are some things you need to know to keep them safe!

Veterinarians and animal hospitals report an increase in pet visits around Thanksgiving. That's because owners are more likely to give their pets a taste of the feast. There are several items on the holiday menu that are great for humans but can be fatal to pets. Here's what you need to know.

Things like turkey, sweet potatoes, and pumpkin are all safe treats for dogs. You'll need to make sure they don't have any seasonings or spices, however.

Avoid giving dogs unsafe foods like turkey bones and skin, sweets, alcohol, or fatty foods. Many recipes include unhealthy or dangerous ingredients for dogs.

If your pet gets into something they shouldn't have, take them to your local vet or contact the Pet Poison Helpline. That number is 855-764-7661.

