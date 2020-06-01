Some Terre Haute residents find 'no white guilt' messages in a bag full of rocks on their sidewalks

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Some people on the east side of Terre Haute woke up to rocks and messages on their sidewalks.

Our newsroom took calls about baggies found at homes in the city.

They include rocks and a message that says "No white guilt."

We talked with Terre Haute Police Chief Shawn Keen. He says you can call if you receive items like this.

From there, they can investigate any credible threats. Keen says this isn't the first time this has happened.

Keen adds it is likely people are trying to add frustration to the current climate around the country.