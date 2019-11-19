Some Schools Still in Session on Red For Ed Action Day

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Six school corporations from around the Wabash Valley took Tuesday off in support of teachers attending today's Red For Ed rally in Indianapolis. Some schools, however, supported from the classroom.

There were a few school districts of note that didn't take Tuesday's school day off. Clay Community Schools was one of those districts.

Superintendent of Clay Community Schools Jeff Fritz says first things first, their school district fully supports all teachers in their unifying efforts on Tuesday. Two dozen Clay Community teachers took personal days off in order to attend the Red for Ed rally.

Fritz says they have a great working relationship with their local teacher's association. School leaders monitored the situation closely and decided it was best for students to keep school in session. "We just said it's a priority to try if we could to be open today and again we have great leadership in the association and we support each other," Fritz said, "Our priority was if we could be open for the students, we would be. That worked for us and I'm happy it did."

Fritz reiterates that he and his office fully support teachers. "I firmly believe there are some issues with public education," he concluded, "We're certainly seeing a teacher shortage and I think a lot of that has to do with teacher pay. The extra responsibilities and demands that are on teachers--It's a big job. It's an important job and we support, from this office, their efforts."