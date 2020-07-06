Some ISU students are demanding change to the school's racial culture

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Concerns are growing for some Indiana State University students.

Some are demanding change to the racial climate of the university.

Some told News 10, they feel the university doesn't fully support them.

They started a petition demanding change and it's gaining traction.

The petition is only a week old and has more than 300 signatures.

We spoke with the author of the petition Nijah Smith.

She said black students face micro and microaggressions and lack of transparency throughout the university.

Smith said she's talked with numerous students who've faced racism in classrooms and working on campus.

The goal of the petition is to push an agenda that students want to see, like hiring more black faculty and staff, and more psychiatrists of color.

Smith said she feels the university could be better at supporting students of color.

"If you loved diversity as much as you say you do everyone on this campus should feel safe. This isn't a trend this is my lively hood, this needs to happen. It's not something that just can't...this can't blow over," said Smith.

The university sent the group a statement and that email was sent to us by ISU's Director of Communications.

It states:" A time where change is inevitable and necessary. That process at ISU that action has already begun in numerous areas."

And just before six o'clock, they sent a follow-up email to us in regard to the petition.

That email said university leaders wish to set up a meeting with concerned students.

University leaders say the voices of the student body matter and need to be heard.

If you would like to sign the petition click here.