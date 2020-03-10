Some Creighton students spend their spring break at the White Violet Center

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - It's not your typical spring break vacation. Instead of the beach - some college students are visiting the Wabash Valley.
We caught up with students from Creighton University on Tuesday.
They were working at the White Violet Center at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods.
It's part of a special program at Creighton.
Students spend their fall breaks learning more about sustainability and other environmental issues.
This is the 20th year Creighton has had this kind of event in place for students.
