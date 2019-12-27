Clear
Some Clay County kids received a new bike thanks to a donation

Some local students in Brazil area schools will be receiving bicycles thanks to VFW Post 1127.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Some local students in Brazil area schools will be receiving bicycles thanks to VFW Post 1127.

The Post partnered with the Putnamville Correctional Facility for a program called Shifting Gears. They donate bicycles to different organizations around the community.

Post 1127 received around 40 bikes. They will go to less fortunate children across Clay County.

Senior Vice Commander Bill Searing says helping veterans isn't the VFW's only goal.

"Our goal at the VFW is to help not only our local veterans but the community. And this is a way the members, the veterans, the auxiliary, all of the officers, it's our way of trying to give back to the community," Searing said.

Inmates at the Putnamville Correctional Facility fix and repair the bikes. The Shifting Gears program has been going on since 2008.

