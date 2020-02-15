Clear

Sold out crowd gathers for 'Dueling Piano' event in Sullivan

The event is put on by the "Heart of Sullivan." The group is working to make Sullivan a beautiful place to live.

Posted: Feb 15, 2020 11:19 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Sullivan got the chance to listen to some live music for a good cause Saturday night.

That's with the "Dueling Pianos" event.

A sold out crowd gathered at the Sullivan Civic Center to get in on the fun.

It's put on by the "Heart of Sullivan."

The group is working to make Sullivan a beautiful place to live.

It's all in celebration of new housing projects, restaurants and other beautiful things to the city!

News 10 caught up with Mayor Clint Lamb.

He said this wouldn't be possible without the wonderful support from the community.

"You've heard doom and gloom forever, so my favorite part is to see the citizens of this community step up and buck the national trend. whenever everybody else is falling apart, we continue to revitalize and we continue to shine, because of the people of this community right here in the city of Sullivan," said Lamb.

This was the 5th year for the event.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Robinson
Overcast
36° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Indianapolis
Overcast
39° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Rockville
Overcast
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 29°
Casey
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 33°
Brazil
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 35°
Marshall
Overcast
40° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 35°
Clouds moving in tonight
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

NC Regional Champ

Image

Linton Regional Win

Image

Loogootee Regional Win

Image

Dueling Pianos event

Image

WBB ISU Drake

Image

Wash Regional Semis

Image

NV Regional Semis

Image

Linton Regional Semis

Image

Loog Regional Semis

Image

NC Regional Semis

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

Most drivers less than pumped about bill banning self-service

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax