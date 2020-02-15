Sold out crowd gathers for 'Dueling Piano' event in Sullivan

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTHI) - Folks in Sullivan got the chance to listen to some live music for a good cause Saturday night.

That's with the "Dueling Pianos" event.

A sold out crowd gathered at the Sullivan Civic Center to get in on the fun.

It's put on by the "Heart of Sullivan."

The group is working to make Sullivan a beautiful place to live.

It's all in celebration of new housing projects, restaurants and other beautiful things to the city!

News 10 caught up with Mayor Clint Lamb.

He said this wouldn't be possible without the wonderful support from the community.

"You've heard doom and gloom forever, so my favorite part is to see the citizens of this community step up and buck the national trend. whenever everybody else is falling apart, we continue to revitalize and we continue to shine, because of the people of this community right here in the city of Sullivan," said Lamb.

This was the 5th year for the event.