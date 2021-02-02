Solar Panel Project tabled in Knox County

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- The solar pane; project is set to go on more than 1,200 acres of land in southeastern Knox County

Tuesday night, at the county area plan commission meeting, the decision was tabled until next month.

After more than 2 hours of presentations from the company, questions and comments from the area plan commission and residents, and information from other entities across the state, the decision to bring a solar panel project to Knox County was tabled until March.

The company, Tenaska, wants to put the project in Harrison Township. They said it is a $128 million investment and it will bring 250 construction jobs to the area.

However, no one could answer if those would be awarded to local construction companies.

Many residents said there are just too many questions and not enough answers. That's why the board decided to table the decision.

The company said they will have written answers to as many questions as they can in 2 weeks. That way, the board, and the public can get answers before the next meeting and the company said they still have a lot of steps to take before they can even break ground

"This is not going to break ground 2 days after any presumed approval. Which, I am not presuming at all. So, there are a lot of lot of next steps and we can certainly answer more questions about that," Mary Solada, an Indianapolis lawyer said.

The board will discuss this project at their meeting on March 2nd. There is a website with more information about the project. You can find that, here.