Solar Farm project in the works in Sullivan County

It will be built on a portion of land that's located just off of County Road 600 North near State Road 63 in Sullivan county. The facility will span 1,700 acres.

Posted: Feb 5, 2020 6:22 PM
Posted By: Jada Huddlestun

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) – A project to bring clean energy to Sullivan county is on the way.

That's with a new solar energy facility.

The Fairbanks Solar Farm will be built on a portion of land that's located just off of County Road 600 North near State Road 63 in Sullivan county.

Invenergy is the company overseeing the project.

Representatives for the company said they're looking forward to the many benefits something like this could have.

"We’re excited about the benefits a project like this could bring to the area. It would really represent a sizeable investment in the Sullivan county economy. Between new tax revenues, lease payments to landowners, there'd be wages and benefits to workers. We expect it to be up to $90 million invested in the local area over the life of the project," said Hannah Pawelczyk.

You're probably wondering just how big this project will be.

It's a 250-megawatt facility. It will span 1,700 acres.

While the company is excited to begin the early phases of construction, not everyone in the county feels the same.

"There's no maintenance that the county benefits from this, except for taking farm ground out, so, you know we're losing that too and the jobs we lost at the coal mines and the coal fired power plants and everything, you know the more of these they put up," John Waterman, Sullivan County Commissioner.

Invenergy said the project would employ construction jobs and jobs when the project is complete.

Waterman said he doesn't think it would be as beneficial to the community as it may sound.

"The people that actually put them together, are trained for that and we don't have them. The workforce around here wouldn't have a clue on that type of technology, so I mean everything has to be brought in and taken out you know what I mean. The only thing I think is that it would be a loss for our county,” said Waterman.

Full construction is expected to begin in 2022.

The farm is slated to be ready for operation in 2023.

