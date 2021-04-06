Solar Farm could be coming to Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) -- Solar farms are starting to pop up all over the midwest and right here in the Wabash Valley.

Now, Vigo County could be seeing one of its own and it could potentially bring in lots of money.

It will be called Hoosier Jack Solar. A solar farm on 900 acres in Vigo County, right off of E. county road 1200 N.

"Which we're very excited about. It's a 175-megawatt solar farm that provides enough power to supply about 35,000 homes," Tyler Coon. a business development manager for Duke Energy renewables said

They're the ones leading this project. He said he believes, like wind energy, solar energy will continue to grow over the next decade and become more and more popular.

"Wind has been here for a time and got a head start on solar in this region but now solar is catching up," he said.

Tuesday night, Duke Energy Renewables presented its plan to the Vigo County council. They said if this solar farm is approved it would have a lot of community benefits. Like a long-term boost in revenue from property taxes, hundreds of construction jobs, and it would provide the community with a renewable resource.

"When we come into a community we want to be a good neighbor to that community. Participate with the schools, educational opportunities, field trips things like that and we want to be a good neighbor to a project when we come in," he said.

There will be more discussion about the proposed plan at next week's county council meeting. If approved, they would not start construction until 2023, operation wouldn't start until 2024.