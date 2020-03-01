Soil collection ceremony remembers injustices of the past

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A group gathered near the Wabash River in Terre Haute Sunday to remember an injustice they say happened there more than a hundred years ago.

People took part in a "Soil Ceremony."

The soil collection was in memory of the lynching of George Ward from the Wabash River bridge in 1901.

Members of the Ward family and the Greater Terre Haute Branch of the NAACP collected soil from the banks of the Wabash.

The group Terre Haute Facing Injustice Project held the ceremony.

Those behind the ceremony say it recognizes the victims by collecting soil from the lynching sites.

It's also a way to share the importance of understanding past injustices.

"The support not just from our family, but every organization that's been a part of this. There's been many committee's, and friends that have stepped up and helped with this," said Terry Ward, George Ward's great-great grandson.

The collected jars of soil are going to the Ward family, the Vigo County Historical Society and the Legacy Museum in Montgomery, Alabama.