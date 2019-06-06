Clear
Software upgrade for VanGo improving service to community

A software upgrade is helping to get riders on buses easier.

Posted: Jun 6, 2019 4:51 PM
Posted By: Gary Brian

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - Jana Ruppele is in her fourth year of dispatching at VanGo. On a daily basis, she talks with many folks in the community.

Ruppele says, "A lot of our clients are like family. You know when you transport people every day you talk to them three, four, five times a week. Sometimes you talk to your clients more than you talk to family members."

On the other end of the line from Ruppele are drivers like Bob Crock. Crock says that family mentality is what he loves about his work.

Crock says, "We help the community and a lot of people wouldn't get to where they needed to go or wanted to go if it wasn't for us."

VanGo supplies public transportation for the Vincennes area. Everyone from VU students to the elderly.

Previously a pen and paper system slowed the process down. The new software is now making it easier for everyone to get a ride.

VanGo director Nola Davis says, "You don't even have to call us to schedule the ride. You can put Ecolane on your phone. You can go in on that phone app and you can schedule your own ride."

Dispatchers have that information into the system which is then sent directly to drivers. This gets transportation to those who need it when they need it.

Crock explains, "As far as the new software...it's made that a lot easier. We don't have to worry about documenting everything. We just push the button on the tablet and everything goes smooth."

Ruppele explains, "I mean it's already better. And it's just as we learn more things that we can go in and do in the computer. Because we're finding little in's and outs all the time. So as we find more in's and out's it makes it a little bit more better."

