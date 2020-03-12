Clear
Social workers honored at Indiana State University

Local social workers were honored in a special ceremony on Thursday night.

Posted: Mar 12, 2020 10:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Local social workers were honored in a special ceremony on Thursday night.

The National Association of Social Workers in Indiana, ISU Department of Social Work, and the Hamilton Center came together.

This year's theme was 'Social Workers: Generations: Strong.'

Emily Owens took home the title of social worker of the year. She's the executive director at the Hamilton Center.

