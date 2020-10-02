Social visitation set to resume at federal prisons

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- The Federal Bureau of Prisons is re-instating inmate visitation, which includes here in Terre Haute.

It comes as COVID-19 concerns remain within the facility and in our community.

The BOP reports 14 active inmate cases, and zero staff cases. We know of three inmate deaths after positive COVID-19 tests. This is the total of the entire complex.

In order for in-person visitation to resume wardens had to submit a plan on how they're going to keep everyone safe.

We were able to get our hands on forms that were sent to people with loved ones inside the Federal Correctional Complex.

According to the BOP, barriers will be installed for social distancing. It said everyone, from inmates to visitors must wear a mask.

There can be no more than two people in a room to see an inmate. The prison even gives scheduled times for cleaning and sanitizing the rooms.

This is the plan specifically for the FCC here in Terre Haute. We also spoke with Shannon Skains, who has a loved one in the Federal Prison.

Skain claims prison staff isn't doing an adequate job when handling COVID-19.

"I'm hearing that they're not changing gloves during temperature checks, they're not getting cleaning supplies they weren't getting showers but they're still human and they need to be treated like humans. No matter if they're there or not they shouldn't suffer through this," said Skain.

We did reach out to the BOP and a spokesperson sent a response it didn't directly address the concerns or questions in our email.

This is what they told us: "If an inmate tests positive and/or is symptomatic for COVID-19, the inmate is placed in medical isolation until they are considered recovered by medical staff as determined by CDC guidelines."

However, online the agency did re-enforce the guidelines on face coverings, disinfecting, and screenings.