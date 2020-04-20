Social media scam works to play on COVID-19 fears

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - It's a new twist on an old social media scam.
It has multiple names - like 'Blessing Loom' or a 'Wisdom Circle.' Experts are saying it is just another get rich quick scheme.
The scam involves a group of people joining...each person paying $100.
As more people join, the original members get paid from the new people's money.
We spoke with Bill Mackey. He is the Criminology and Securities instructor at Indiana State University.
He told us COVID-19 fears have many concerned about where their next check is coming from.
"Take a moment to think about what you're doing before you do it. If it seems too good to be true, it probably is. Understand that there are a lot of people looking to take advantage of people at this time," Mackey told us.
He says if little to no work is involved or the reward seems too unrealistic - those are good indicators it might be a scam.
