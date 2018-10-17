Clear
Social media post shows Terre Haute North issues, school leaders respond

Vigo County School Corporation leaders are addressing reported concerns at a Vigo County School.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 5:12 PM
Updated: Oct. 17, 2018 5:31 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - From what seemingly leaky faucets to what appears to be mold.

On Wednesday, a community member shared pictures and videos with us.

She said they are from inside Terre Haute North High School earlier this year.

Those photos made it to social media, catching the attention of school leaders.

In the video, you can see all sorts of potential problems...and even health hazards.

School officials told us these are no longer issues.

They walked us through and gave our crew a look at what has been going on to keep safety a priority.

In a statement, the corporation said these problems are taken seriously.

School officials told us workers fixed the problems months ago.

News 10's Sarah Lehman is working on this story and will bring you much more on News 10 on myFOX10 and News 10 Nightwatch.

