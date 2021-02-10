One social media challenge is bringing more revenue into small businesses

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Sullivan County Chamber of Commerce is bringing support to local businesses as they recover.

And the #ShareTheLove campaign does just that through challenges on social media.

This week the Chamber's social media challenge focuses on paying it forward.

The executive director says activities like these bring more revenue into the place they call home.

"You are supporting your own economy. Every dollar you spend 70% of that, 70 cents stays in your local area. Compared to if you spend not local then only 30 cents gets put back into here so it's so important when you support local," says Brandy Wolfe.

The owner of Acorn Grill Brandon Knoepfle says the pandemic has increased efforts to help small businesses.

"Buying and selling locally is more important now than it has ever been. And with the trend with us not really being able to get out of town as much. The local economies are flourishing a little bit more," says Brandon Knoepfle.

He says he loves to see the community participating in the various challenges.

"We're loving seeing what other guests or community members are posting about the other businesses," says Brandon Knoepfle.

This will continue until the end of February.

If you want to participate on social media, don't forget to use the hashtag #ShareTheLoveSullivan.