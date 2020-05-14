Social distancing and movies: Moon Light Drive-In announces opening date

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Soon you will be able to visit a local theatre all while practicing social distancing.

Moon Lite Theatre in Terre Haute is a drive-in theatre. It's been closed for the winter season.

But as the weather warms up..the theatre is getting ready to allow visitors.

The 2020 season begins Friday, May 22nd.

Owners say they say they're looking forward to kicking off their new season. The theatre will show Trolls World Tour and Dolittle.