Social Security Administration Imposters

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) - Scammers are impersonating government employees to steal your money. While this is not a new scam, it is being used more often across the country. In 2020, more than $395,000 was stolen from government impostor scams across the country. According to the Better Business Bureau, scammers are using advanced techniques to convince victims they are real. These techniques include using official Social Security Administration phone numbers, employee names, and fake federal badges. The Social Security Administration wants to remind you that they will never:

- Text of email images of an employee's official government identification.

- Suspend your Social Security number.

- Threaten you with arrest unless you pay a fine.

- Require payment by wire transfer or mailing in cash.

- Send reports containing your personal information via email.

For more information about government impostor scams, click here.