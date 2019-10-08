Sober Ride once again helping to keep Homecoming celebration safe

For the ninth year, Sober Ride will provide free transportation to Memorial Stadium and campus locations on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, the day of Indiana State University’s Homecoming football game.

People who are concerned about driving themselves or riding in a car with a driver who may have been drinking can walk to marked stops along Wabash Avenue to board the Sober Ride bus.

Sober Ride is not a shuttle service to bars and parties. The rides are only to Memorial Stadium and campus locations.

“We’re working hard to keep our Homecoming fun and safe,” said Andy Morgan, Interim Vice President for Student Affairs. “We thank our sponsors for making Sober Ride possible during this much-anticipated day of celebrating Indiana State University.”

Sober Ride is sponsored by Zink Distributing, Hi 99 WTHI, 100.7 Mix FM, 102.7 WBOW, 98.5 The River, WIBQ-Talk Radio, ISU Public Safety, ISU Student Health Promotion, Office of the Dean of Students, and the Division of Student Affairs.

Sober Ride stops from ISU to Memorial Stadium (pick up locations only)

• Saratoga, 5th and Wabash Ave

• Verve, 7th and Wabash Ave

• 9th and Wabash south side of Wabash Ave Across from Terminal

• 14th and Wabash

• 18th and Wabash Ave

• Auto Zone, 2301 Wabash Ave

Sober Ride stops from Memorial Stadium to ISU (pick up locations only)

• Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave.

• 2940 Wabash Ave

• 20th and Wabash Ave

• Sonka’s 14th and Wabash Ave

• 9th and Wabash on 9th Street

Sober Ride Drop Off Locations

• Memorial Stadium, 3300 Wabash Ave.

• 6th and Elm University Village

• ISU Lincoln Quad at 5th and Tippecanoe Street

• ISU Lot 11 on 5th Street (south of Spruce Street)

• ISU 5th and Chestnut Street