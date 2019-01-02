Clear

'Soaked in urine, extremely dirty, and cold' Two arrested in Daviess County severe child neglect case

Court documents allege both kids were extremely dirty, soaked in urine, and were extremely cold, saying the children's feet were purple due to the temperature in the house.

Posted: Jan. 2, 2019 4:26 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WASHINGTON, Ind. (WTHI) - A two and three-year-old suffered from serious neglect from their mother and her friend.

That's according to court documents.

Back on December 7th, police were called to a home on Grove Street in Washington for assistance by the Department of Child Services.

Police say Brittnie Morford and Travis Criswell were inside the home.

While checking the children's welfare, police say they could smell a strong odor of burnt marijuana.

Further investigation revealed the two-year-old suffered from 2nd-degree burns.

Court documents say there was a kerosene torpedo style heater in the home, which when turned on, emitted fumes making it hard to breathe inside the home.

