"So when we are all gone, that bench will still be there in memory of Mallorie" - honoring the life of Mallorie Cochran

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTHI) -It has been nearly a month since the death of Mallorie Cochran, a junior at North Central High School in Farmersburg.

Now, the community and the student body are coming together to honor her in a unique way -- using thousands of bottle caps.

The collected bottlecaps will go toward making a bench in Mallorie's honor.

This bench will join three others the school already has on its campus.

"We did the first benches when our boys passed away, and we wanted to continue that legacy," Principal Nancy Liston said.

Each bench has a valuable purpose -- commemorating a life lost too soon.

Liston says the family gets to decide the details of the bench.

"We put a plaque there, and the family will decide what picture they want and what they want it to say on it. Then it will be there forever. So when we are all gone, that bench will still be there in memory of Mallorie."

This bench project means a lot to the community, especially Emma Zimmerman -- one of Mallorie's best friends.

"When you walk past this bench...what will you kind of think to yourself?"

'How good of a friend she was...really,' Zimmerman said.

Zimmerman reflects on how life has changed these past three weeks.

She tells me now she does not take anything for granted.

"Definitely make sure my friends get home safe more often than I did...try to get closer with people I was not very close with at the beginning."

Liston says the school has already collected five times the number of bottle caps needed.

Now, all they are asking for are monetary donations.

Once they reach their goal amount, the remainder of the money will go toward a scholarship fund that her family is putting together.

The school hopes to have this project finished very soon.

If you would like to donate to the cause...you can send monetary donations to the school.

The address is 910 E County Road 975 N

Farmersburg, IN 47850

United States.