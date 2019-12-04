'So we are really down to days, instead of months...' Process of filling the Terre Haute YMCA pool has started

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - For the first time in a long time - they are filling the pool at the Terre Haute YMCA.

Mayor Duke Bennett told News 10 the process of filling the pool will take about two to three days.

From there, the city will test equipment that was installed for the pool to make sure it's working properly.

"I'm thinking here in the next week we ought to be able to finalize a lot of those pieces, and we're just waiting on the Y to hire their lifeguards...which they are in the process of doing. And we'll get the pool open. So we are really down to days, instead of months like it was before," Bennett told us.