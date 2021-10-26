"So that they don't receive that exclusion letter from school" - Back on Track Clinic offers free immunizations to kids

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department co-hosted a free "Back on Track" Clinic and Festival with MDwise Tuesday evening.

This clinic acted as a one-stop shop to help kids get up to date on their immunizations.

They also offered Covid-19 vaccinations for kids over the age of 12.

Along with the immunizations, the event featured a bounce house, a food truck, and prize give-aways.

There was a sizeable turn-out throughout the 4 hours of the clinic!

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, parents were less likely to take their children to get their routine shots.

This is because students were learning remotely at home -- instead of in the classroom.

Joni Wise with the health department tells me that babies and toddlers are still right on schedule, but this clinic couldn't have come at a better time for school-aged children.

She tells me there could soon be consequences for kids who fail to get their updated immunization shots.

"So what we're trying to do is allow an oppurtunity for parents and guardians that have school aged kids to come out and get them vaccinated. So that they don't recieve that exclusion letter from school saying,

'You can't come back until your vaccines are up to date.'"