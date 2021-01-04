So far, this local humane shelter says they haven't seen many pet returns after the holidays

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - So far this holiday season, one local shelter has not seen many of their animals get returned to them.

The Terr Haute Humane Society says this is great news.

They have had a lot of adoptions so far, even with COVID-19 impacting their adoption process.

Instead of seeing animals get returned, they are seeing more people call in.

The shelter says people will call them asking for suggestions, or how to properly train their new pet.

"So that's what we want people to do. You know, if you need suggestions, we will try to give the best advice we can to help them out,"

If you want to help the animals find a forever home, but can't adopt yourself, the shelter is always taking donations.