WABASH VALLEY, Ill. (WTHI) - More than 57,000 households in Illinois have received rental assistance from the state.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday $505 million had been distributed in the state.

The money is part of the first wave of federal emergency rental assistance.

Pritzker says Illinois is leading the country when it comes to housing assistance.

The Illinois Housing Development Authority will open a new round of assistance starting November 8.