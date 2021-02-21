Snowmen bring cheer to local nursing home

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Winter weather hasn't been all bad.

It brought us the snow we can use to make snowmen!

That's what the community got to work doing today to lift some spirits!

We know the pandemic has been especially hard on those living in nursing homes.

Signature Healthcare of Terre Haute hosted Winterfest as a way to keep residents engaged!

People were invited to make snowmen, use colored water to paint the snow, and even play window tic-tac-toe with residents.

"We're all about fun and our residents are all about fun. So, this is just an exciting thing to bring joy to each one of our elders," says registered nurse Robin Heng.

The facility provided all the materials needed to make this event a success.

Organizers say they are always looking for ways to improve the lives of residents.