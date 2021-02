TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - People rolled balls of snow outside Westminster Village in Terre Haute Saturday.

They created jolly snow-people for the residents to enjoy out their windows.

"But we're not back to business as normal yet so this is something very important we feel we can do for our residents," said executive director Dan Smith.

The facility provided carrot noses, coal eyes, stick arms, scarves, and hats to bring the snowmen to life!