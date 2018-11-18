Clear
A pageant is helping raise money for Christmas time in Brazil, Indiana.

Posted By: Sarah Lehman

BRAZIL, Ind. (WTHI) -- More then 30 boys and girls got to strut their stuff Sunday at the snowflake pageant.

The pageant helps raise money for Christmas in the park in Brazil.

The money is used to help light the park with decorations.

It's also used to help give meals to families in need this holiday season and throughout the year.

The kids involved in the pageant got to show off their casual and formal holiday outfits.

Winners of the pageant will ride in their own float at the Christmas Parade.

