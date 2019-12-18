Snowfall Ratio

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - When it comes to snowfall, there can be different kinds.

What we just had with this recent snowstorm was wet snow.

When we get wet snow, we run the risk of it freezing as it has.

Wet snow also doesn't blow and drift like dry snow does.

Because of that, wet snow can stick around a lot longer.

The easiest way to compare this is to rainfall.

When we have wet snow, the ratio of rainfall to snow is 1 inch of rain, to about 5 inches of snow,

Now when we bring in dry snow, that changes.

Dry snow has less moisture and weighs less.

The ratio of dry snow is one to 15.

With dry snow, if there is the same moisture in it as 1 inch of rain, we will see around 15 inches of snowfall.

Dry snow also blows and drifts more.

Because of that, dry snow doesn't stick around for quite as long.