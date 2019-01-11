Snow shovels, ice melt, and...breakfast food? Stores fill up ahead of winter weather

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ahead of Friday's winter storm system, people headed out to the community for a little prep.

We caught up with the workers at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute as well as the employees at Rural King.

They say people have been buying items like pet supplies, snow shovels, ice melt, and....breakfast foods.

"I think that a lot of people are preparing today for tomorrow so they don't have to get out," Kristine O'Hare from Baesler's said.

"Typically after Christmas, it is slow, but we get something like a cold front that's coming in like we have and you see a spike in traffic," Mike Peperak, Assistant Manager at Rural King said.