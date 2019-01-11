Clear
SEVERE WX: Winter Storm Warning - Winter Weather Advisory View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Snow shovels, ice melt, and...breakfast food? Stores fill up ahead of winter weather

Ahead of Friday's winter storm system, people headed out to the community for a little prep.

Posted: Jan. 11, 2019 7:51 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Ahead of Friday's winter storm system, people headed out to the community for a little prep.

We caught up with the workers at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute as well as the employees at Rural King.

They say people have been buying items like pet supplies, snow shovels, ice melt, and....breakfast foods.

"I think that a lot of people are preparing today for tomorrow so they don't have to get out," Kristine O'Hare from Baesler's said.

"Typically after Christmas, it is slow, but we get something like a cold front that's coming in like we have and you see a spike in traffic," Mike Peperak, Assistant Manager at Rural King said.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Robinson
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 32° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 25°
Rockville
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 31°
Casey
Overcast
30° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 22°
Brazil
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Marshall
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 31°
Snow moves in, dangerous travel conditions.
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Rose-Hulman student researches flu with Mayo Clinic

Image

The Chamber Legislative Forum

Image

Saturn Petcare celebration

Image

The Wabash Valley is under a winter storm warning

Image

Local restaurant offers free food to some government employees

Image

Terre Haute VA Clinic update

Image

Community Corrections changes

Image

Clean eating helps change young boy's life

Image

Man airlifted after early morning crash in Vermillion Count

Image

Dump truck and semi collide hurting two

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

New school board members take action at first meetings

Image

Work on Indiana's I-69 extension shifting north this year

Image

Federal officers unsure when they'll get paid due to government shutdown

Image

Shutdown worries Wabash Valley farmers

Image

Crossen, Azar tapped to lead city council

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana woman killed by lion while working at conservation center

${article.thumbnail.title}

New IL law aims to protect pets

${article.thumbnail.title}

IN lawmaker proposing school bus safety bill

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana governor remains against legalizing marijuana

Image

Year in Review: Top crime story leads to biggest display of community