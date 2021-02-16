Snow removal happening around the clock

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- If you've been out playing or shoveling the snow over the last 24 hours, then you've probably seen some snow plows. Of course, cities and counties across the Wabash Valley are helping to clear snow off the roads, but what about parking lots? Most of them are cleared by locally owned businesses!

Many, are mainly landscape and mowing companies during the warm seasons, but they have the capability to clear the snow too.

We caught up with Prox lawn care company. They were out clearing the parking lot of the Meadows Shopping Center on Tuesday.

Travis Norris is the president of Prox. He said his employees have been working around the clock. Norris said they plow over 100 commercial and residential properties throughout the area.

He said the snow over the past few days has been somewhat of a welcome sight for them he said they haven't had good snow like this in 6 or more years.

"Sometimes you get 3-4 inches and that can take a couple of days, but snow like this where you get 7 plus inches it just really takes forever," Norris said. "And then you start running into problems of where do you put the snow? As you can see around the parking lots you see these huge piles. We try to keep it as safe as we can visually for people. "

Norris said the best thing you can do is to stay home. He said if there are fewer people on the street or in the parking lot they can clear things much better.

But, he said if you have to be out you can help by parking a little farther away from the front entrance. That way they can clear handicapped parking spots and walkway to the door faster and easier.