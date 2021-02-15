Snow hits southern viewing area hard

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Snow conditions in the area began deteriorating around 2 to 3 pm Monday. In Indiana, Daviess and Martin counties have been placed in a travel watch. As of 6 pm Monday evening, Knox is in a travel warning.

State police in the area have reported that road conditions on I-69 have also become bad. The highway department in Martin county has announced they will hold off on treating roads and plowing until the early morning. They say this is due to the timing of the storm and the potential for drifting.

In Knox County, EMA director John Streeter says his team plans on keep tabs on the snow through the night.

Streeter says, "Pay close attention, I call it having a situational awareness in and around your house and your loved ones and your workplace. Kind of keep up with what's going on. We're trying to get that information out there as fast as we can."

Things aren't much better in the land of Lincoln. Olney has declared a snow emergency until further notice. The Jasper County health department has closed for Tuesday. The Oblong police department is also urging folks to stay home if they can.

Businesses all over the bureau have also closed up early...from HV's in Olney to the McDonald's in Loogootee.

If you do need to go out, officials ask you to be very careful and use extra caution.

Streeter says, "Give yourself extra time if you do have to travel. Not only clearing your vehicles but also making them warm to travel in. And to and from wherever you have to go give yourself plenty of time and don't rush."