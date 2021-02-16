Snow closes some Wabash Valley COVID-19 vaccination clinics

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI) - More than 70 COVID-19 vaccination clinics were closed on Tuesday in Indiana due to the winter weather.

We talked to Vigo County Health Department Health Educator Roni Elder.

She says one of the effects of commissioners closing county offices was the Health Department also had to close.

That meant everyone scheduled to get their first or second COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday had to be rescheduled.

The Health Department is reaching out to reschedule people that were scheduled for their vaccine.

If you need to reschedule, call 211 or click here.