Snow Squalls: Dangerous and Fast

WABASH VALLEY (WTHI-TV) - Snow squalls have a history of being deadly. Heavy snow and strong wind can make for dangerous driving conditions.

The National Weather Service in Indianapolis issued a “Special Weather Statement” Friday, January 15th stating that we could see snow squalls. This means weather conditions are just right for intense short-lived bursts of heavy snow and can be accompanied by gusty winds.

These snow squalls can happen without warning and can drop the visibility down to zero, instantly. The heavy snow can quickly accumulate on roadways and can make for very slick travel.

The Storm Team's David Siple had a FaceTime interview with Sam Lashley, who is the Warning Coordination Meteorologist at the N.W.S. in Indianapolis and this is what he had to say about what you can do if you get caught in a snow squall.

"Look for those signs of the darker sky ahead. It's a little bit more difficult at night. Maybe you want to look at the lights ahead of you at night and if they start disappearing, that's a sign something is up and to start slowing down gradually at that point."

Here are a few other tips.

Be sure to give yourself extra time.

Never slam on your brakes. With slick roads already a factor, this could contribute to loss of control to your vehicle and increase the risk of a chain reaction car crash.

And most of all, always stay weather aware.

The Storm Team’s main goal is to keep you and your family informed about what may happen when you step out the door.

