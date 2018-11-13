Clear

What is a snow squall warning?

There's a new warning that you might be seeing as we transition into the winter season.

Nov. 13, 2018
Chris Piper

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The National Weather Service is always tracking weather.

Forecasters there want you to know how you can be safe, especially when winter weather strikes.

Because of that, a new warning could soon be coming to a Storm Team 10 map near you.

Snow Squalls.

A Snow Squall Warning is a new kind of warning that is issued nationwide when we have the right conditions.

A Snow Squall Warning can show up like a Severe Thunderstorm Warning does in the spring and summer, a short burst of severe weather that isn't part of a bigger system.

Snow Squall Warnings will be issued on short notice, so you'll want to make sure you're prepared.

There are a few characteristics that define a snow squall.

Brief periods of heavy snow, combined with gusty winds making for dangerous whiteout conditions.

Temperatures can also fall very quickly during these events.

One of the differences though is there won't be a Snow Squall "Watch".

During a Snow Squall Warning, if possible you'll want to get off the road because driving can quickly become dangerous.

Or at the very least, slow down in speed and turn your blinkers on.

Remember these storms can be issued on a moments notice, and they are very powerful.

As we transition into the winter season, make sure your car is ready, and always have an emergency kit on standby.

