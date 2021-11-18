Snapchat video helps ID 6 suspects in Indiana church attack

LYNNVILLE, Ind. (AP) — Investigators identified six young suspects in the vandalism of a historic southwestern Indiana church after one of the culprits posted video of the incident to social media, police said.

Warrick County deputies called early Saturday to Mount Zion Church found most of the windows on building’s north and south sides had been shattered, and a back door had been kicked in. Police said pages from the church’s hymnal books had also been used in an apparent attempt to start a fire.

The six suspects are two 18-year-olds and four juveniles. A video posted to Snapchat allowed police to identify one of the juvenile suspects, which led them to the other suspects, the Evansville Courier & Press reported.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing. The sheriff’s department said it would share findings with the Warrick County prosecutor, who will make decisions on possible charges.

The church building dates back to 1898 and was home to Mount Zion Methodist Church. It has not been used for regular services for more than 50 years, but is often used to host weddings, funeral services and family reunions.

The church building is located near Lynnville, a Warrick County town of about 900 residents that’s about 20 miles (32 kilometers) northeast of Evansville.