Smart911 is coming to Knox County - here's what that means

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Smart911 is a program that the county will soon be incorporating into its system.

Here's how it works. Residents in Knox county can register on the Smart911 website. When signing up you can fill out as much or as little information as you want. This can include things as simple as your phone number, name, and address.

But you can go beyond that. The program allows residents to put in health issues they might have or even how many pets they have in the house.

News 10 had the chance to speak with interim director Rob McMullen. He says all this information is stored on a secure database with Smart911. McMullen says dispatchers only have access to the information during a call.

McMullen says, "When you call 911 it's usually not your when you're calling and having a great day. So when you call 911 you forget things, forget what you're trying to do, you don't always remember. So if you go in and create your profile and have all this stuff available, the dispatcher has it at his or her fingertips."