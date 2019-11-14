Clear

New research shows smart devices like Alexa, may make you more vulnerable to hackers

Technology is constantly changing around us. These days many of us own or know about smart devices such as Google Home or Alexa. While it's features are convenient, did you know you're not the only one who can access it?

Posted: Nov 14, 2019
Posted By: Jordan Kudisch

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Technology is constantly changing around us. These days many of us own or know about smart devices such as Google Home or Alexa.

The popular device allows you to play music, turn the lights on, and other commands all while being hands-free.

While it's features are convenient, did you know you're not the only one who can access it?

A group of researchers at the University of Michigan found a new way to hack into your device using a high tech laser-pointer.

What they discovered is that by shining a laser at the microphone on the device it will recreate vibrations similar to a voice command.

The laser can access the device from hundreds of feet away, particularly through outlets like windows.

With access like this, the intruder can do anything from play music to open a smart garage door.

This alone makes you vulnerable to break-ins or your amazon account being used without your knowledge.

News 10 caught up with William Mackey, a cyber criminology instructor at Indiana State University.

He explains the importance of being aware of risks like this.

"This is a threat and it is a vulnerability," said Mackey. "I think the people most at risk would be higher level businesses and organizations specifically the higher level people, but now that we have this information we can prevent that as we're building and considering new ideas."

On a brighter note, although you may be at risk, Mackey tells us it's much harder to compromise this device than you would think. Generally speaking, the average person could not complete the task.

"However I wouldn't be too concerned because again the time, the money, the effort, and the skills that it takes to accomplish that is way higher than the traditional methods just breaking in," Mackey shared.

In order to avoid any risks, you should keep your device away from windows and position the microphone towards a wall. 

"I would not avoid buying this or throw out your current smart device, just keep your eyes open to this before it becomes a bigger issue," said Mackey.

