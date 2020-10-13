Small town library to host weekend fall festival

ODON, Ind. (WTHI) - A festival is set for this weekend in Odon.

It's called the 'Awesome Autumn Affair.' The event is being held by the Odon Winkelpleck Public Library.

It will feature outdoor games and a lot of fun for the entire family.

You'll also be able to snag some apple cider. People with the library hope it will provide some good fun for those in the small town.

"Doing something like this is a way for us to connect with the people in the community at the library. To let the community know we're here, we're not just about books, we are about a lot of other things," Susan Graber told us.

The event takes place this Saturday, October 17 from 10 am to 2 pm.