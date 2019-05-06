Small portion of Terre Haute under a boil order

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A small portion of Terre Haute is under a boil order.

According to Indiana American Water, customers in the area 21st and Tippecanoe to Wabash, on Liberty from Kent to 23rd, on Sycamore from 21st to 22nd, on Chestnut from 18th to 22nd, on Kent from Chestnut to Wabash, and on Wabash from 21st to 22nd are impacted by the boil order.

They say it is due to a valve replacement.

Water was turned off in the area while crews worked on the replacement.

Once water is restored in that area, customers should boil their water for 24 hours.

Water officials say water is safe for bathing, washing, and other common uses, but say if you consume the water, boil it for three minutes.