Small businesses struggle with closures during COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- It’s no secret that small businesses are feeling the impact of COVID-19.

Many businesses had to close last month following Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb’s orders.

This is placing many business owners until a financial strain.

Cache Lauren: The Salon is normally booked with clients this time of year. Many would be getting ready for prom or a spring wedding.

The parking lot has been empty since March 25.

Owner Cache Ellis says the closure hasn’t been easy.

“When we don’t have people in our chairs, we’re not making money,” Ellis described.

Ellis works alongside 7 other stylists. All operate on independent contracts. They have all have been denied unemployment.

Ellis has applied for a Paycheck Protection Program loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration.

The funding source ran out on Thursday.

“So I literally have received nothing so it’s been very, very hard trying to figure out how bills are going to happen. This was definitely something when I opened that I thought I needed to be prepared for.”

Kristin Craig, President of the Terre Haute Chamber of Commerce, says businesses should still prepare an application for the PPP.

”We’ve been on calls with several of our legislators recently,” said Craig. “Congressman Buschon, Senator Braun, Senator Young, all of them continue to tell us how important the PPP is, so I know they consider it a priority.”

Ellis is trying to remain positive during this time.

“But I do believe that after all of this, it is going to be about shopping local, supporting those local businesses, and trying to really build those businesses back up to where they need to be.”

The salon has protective measures in place to keep clients and staff safe upon reopening.