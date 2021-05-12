Small businesses in Robinson begin to bounce back

ROBINSON, Ill. (WTHI) - 2020 was a good year to hold the line. With so much uncertainty, it was a bad time for anyone to try something new. But trying something new was what the owner of JB's Steakhouse, John Brooks did The steakhouse was opened just a couple of months before the first shutdown.

Brooks says, "By the time we finally got open it was Christmas of 2019. Then of course the world came to an end on March 13th of 2020. So we were only open thirteen weeks."

Thirteen weeks isn't quite the typical five years to gauge a business's success. JB Steakhouse has experienced shutdowns twice, totaling about 30 weeks.

Brooks explains, "The challenge has been to keep employees. Keep good employees and to find them."

Now over a year, later things are coming back to life in downtown Robinson. There have been new businesses opening their doors. The Robinson Chamber of Commerce credits essential workers with helping to keep the lights on.

Lisa Schaefer with the Chamber of Commerce says, "We have a very strong manufacturing community. We have Marathon here. We have Hershey here. And, of course, all of those employees were deemed essential. So they really helped to carry the economics of our community."

Those workers helped to supplement aid from local TIF and PPP funding.

Brooks says, "We have some fearless business owners that are willing to take a bit of a risk during this pandemic. And I have seen our community support these businesses."

Brooks says while things are looking good, there is still a lot of work to do.

Brooks explains, "Make everyone comfortable with dining inside. Are we there yet? No. Can I see the light at the end of the tunnel? Kind of but it's not as bright as I'd like it to be."