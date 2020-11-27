Small businesses hoping for strong holiday shopping season

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The roads in Vincennes were busy on Black Friday. It was a packed house at Lowe's. Across the street at Rural King was a similar story. But all those cars making their way up and down six street weren't necessarily just going to big box stores.

Jamie Neal with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce says, "Support local. Shop local as much as we can. So whether that is supporting our local businesses or our local non-profits we're asking everyone to get out and support local."

In downtown Vincennes, there weren't that many open parking spots. That's a good sign for many small businesses. Many are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic.

Neal says, "It's going to be a rough year for them. That's why it's so important for everyone to get out and shop local, support local. They're all, they're pushing through. They're figuring out new ways of doing business."

The Knox County Chamber of Commerce is hoping to help. Starting Monday they will begin their "Keep the Cheer Here" initiative. Businesses working with the chamber will be spotlighted during the month. All in hopes of driving more folks to those who need it most.

Neal says, "It is important this year more than ever before to support our small businesses. These are the businesses that we go to support our little league teams or softball teams, to help support our non-profits. These are the businesses that we turn to every day."