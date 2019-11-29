Small businesses gearing up for Small Business Saturday

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday morning was as calm as ever for these cats at the Knox County Humane Society. But just a few doors down things were a little bit more hectic at the Record Cellar for record store day.

Record Celler owner Rick Patterson explains, "We'll release a hundred or plus titles of vinyl-only for that day. Which is real exciting because they disappear after that. They're no longer available."

The Record Cellar has been in business for 42 years. And like many small businesses in Knox County they're gearing up for another big day Saturday.

Jamie Neal with the Knox County Chamber of Commerce explains, "We have a lot of local retailers and food establishments that are offering great deals to all of our, to the entire community, to help spur the economy."

In Knox County, small businesses have become a main pillar of the local economy. And according to Neal, that economy is thriving.

Neal says, "You know I think everything in Knox County is booming right now. You know we've seen in the last two years how our community has grown with businesses that are new to the area. We have existing businesses that have expanded."

For Neal, supporting those local businesses goes beyond dollars and cents.

Neal explains, "These businesses are the ones that are supporting our community in general. As far as we might have a youth group that might ask for a donation or we have civic organizations that are going to these local business owners."

Patterson says he's looking forward to the continued growth.

Patterson explains, "It's a fantastic time for small businesses to put out what they've got and the support has been great in the last couple of years."