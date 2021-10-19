"Small businesses are the life blood of any community" -- New SPARK revolving loan program aims to fund small rural businesses

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Sometimes all it takes is a little spark to get an idea rolling.

For some people that could be owning their very own thriving business.

That's where one program steps in to help.

The SPARK revolving loan program was created by THRIVE West Central Indiana.

SPARK project manager Heather Ireland says the strength of a community is reflected in how many small businesses you have that are succeeding.

"Really if you think about it small businesses are the lifeblood of any community -- your cafe that you go to breakfast, the person who walks your dogs, the person who takes care of your kids."

Ireland tells News 10 that this new revolving loan has big plans of helping small business owners.

Especially, those who can't get traditional funding from institutions...

"To be able to do things like buy equipment or enhance their facilities or create another job position."

That's exactly what one Sullivan cafe -- "Petty Pit Stop" plans to do upon receiving the funding.

Petty Pit Stop owner Jen Petty tells News 10 quote: "We would certainly be looking into it to purchase equipment for a new juice bar that we are hoping to open next year. It would be integral in speeding up our timeline and reduce costs on maintenance and equipment rentals."

To find out if you're eligible to apply for the SPARK program click here.

It's important to note that applications are due this Friday, October 22nd.