Small business owners navigate ‘new normal’, face challenges

LINTON, Ind. (WTHI) – “I was actually surprised at how little guidelines they gave us,” stated Nicky Carr, hairstylist and salon owner.

Small businesses have felt the strain of COVID-19 in different capacities. Carr has been a salon owner for 28 years. She cuts hair at her shop in Linton. She received two unemployment checks during her seven-week shutdown.

“Had it not been for the extra 600 dollars that they were awarding, thank goodness, I think my check would have been like 107 dollars a week,” said Carr.

That’s not her only frustration. Carr feels there’s been very little guidance provided to hair salons.

“So I started looking through the state board of cosmetology first. I couldn’t find anything,” Carr described. “Then, I went to the state board of health, and I wasn’t finding anything. And then I went to the governor’s notes that everybody else sees, and it just kind of lumped us into personal services, and there was very little to go off of.”

The challenges have been different for the Jiffy Treet in Linton. In recent weeks, the business has struggled to receive enough meat products.

“I’m paying more now for beef than I ever have, but yet I didn’t raise our prices, because I don’t think it’s fair to raise prices in this time, even though I’m paying more for the product,” explained Doug Wasnidge, owner of Jiffy Treet.

While the lobby remains closed to dine-in customers, drive-thru and carry out has helped sustain the business.

“So honestly, the community has really pulled together to help out small, local businesses,” Wasnidge said.

Wasnidge says he’s looking at July 4th to hopefully open for full business.

Both businesses have precautions in place—an effort to keep staff and customers safe.

The salon has created a set of guidelines for clients to follow. This includes a client waiting in their car before entering the salon and completing a screening prior to their appointment. The owner says the response has varied from clients.

“They wanted to come and get their hair done, but they also wanted to be safe and everybody’s coming at it from a different angle. Some of them don’t want to wear a mask at all. Some of them want to wear a mask and make sure no one else is in the salon,” Carr described.

Safety measures that businesses are adopting as the new normal.

“Yeah I don’t look for this to change too much for us in here for a long time,” Carr stated.